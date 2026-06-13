A brief moment during Trooping the Colour 2026 has sparked debate online after videos circulated showing Kate Middleton and her three children travelling in a carriage while what appeared to be a small group of anti-monarchy protesters could be heard booing from the crowd.

The footage quickly gained traction on social media, where critics of the Royal Family and supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle argued that the reaction appeared to affect the Princess of Wales and her children. Others strongly disputed those interpretations, insisting the boos came from a small minority and were drowned out by broader support for the monarchy throughout the event.

Trooping The Colour Video Sparks Debate Over Kate Middleton's Reaction

The discussion began after two Sussex supporters shared clips of Kate Middleton during the carriage ride with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They claimed that boos could be heard from the crowd as the Wales family passed by and interpreted the family's expressions as signs of disappointment and confusion.

'Kate Middleton looking angry and the kids looking completely uncomfortable and confused, getting booed during trooping the colour. If looks could kill. Princess Kate didn't like that,' wrote @Shakels, a proud supporter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton looking angry and the kids looking completely uncomfortable and confused, getting booed during trooping the colour. If looks could kill. Princess Kate didn't like that. pic.twitter.com/5Vz1ymbhf6 — Nina (@ShakeLS) June 13, 2026

Another Sussex supporter shared the same video and claimed that the Princess of Wales tried to downplay the boos by waving at the crowd 'but her face couldn't keep up with the fakery.' While the critics slammed Middleton, they clarified that they felt 'sorry for the kids' because 'they don't deserve it.'

Oop Kate didn’t take being booed to her face very well!! Her reaction said it all, she tried to play it down trying a small wave. but her face couldn’t keep up with the fakery….



Where is the smile Katie girl 🤔? Not everyone is a sycophant! I do feel sorry for the kids… pic.twitter.com/Qfy2v9dAF9 — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) June 13, 2026

The footage prompted further discussion among viewers analysing the children's reactions. One user argued that the youngsters appeared embarrassed, with one claiming Princess Charlotte looked close to tears while Prince Louis seemed confused by the situation.

'Why subject your kids to this?' one social media user asked.

While the clips generated significant online discussion, the footage suggests the boos came from a relatively small group of anti-monarchy demonstrators rather than a widespread crowd reaction.

Royal Family Supporters Push Back Against Booing Claims

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As criticism spread online, many royal supporters challenged both the interpretation of the footage and claims about the scale of the negative reactions. Several users argued that cheers from spectators vastly outnumbered any boos directed towards members of the Royal Family.

'More cheers than boo's. This country loves the Royal Family, nearly 70 million people in the UK... I think you will find that those who boo the monarchy are in a minority!!! Just saying,' a royal supporter commented.

Another called the videos shared by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supporters 'absolute rubbish', arguing that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family are 'adored by the majority of British people.' 'You overlayed the soundtrack. Be honest. I saw it live [and] never ever did I hear boos. Jealous? Much,' the netizen opined.

A separate social media post similarly claimed the footage was edited because they also didn't hear the boos: 'This footage has been tampered with. I watched it all and this didn't happen. American bulls**t as usual.'

No evidence has emerged showing that the audio was altered, although competing interpretations of the footage continue to circulate online.

Absolute rubbish. That family are adored by the majority of British people. You overlayed the soundtrack. Be honest. I saw it live never ever did I hear boos. Jealous? Much. — Fleurie (@LyndaWo09322621) June 13, 2026

This footage has been tampered with . I watched it all and this didn’t happen. American bullshit as usual — Mrs H. - Yes i can (@HelenNellhirst) June 13, 2026

Princess Charlotte Trooping The Colour 2026 Presence Draws Praise

While debate surrounding the boos dominated some corners of social media, much of the conversation focused on Princess Charlotte's appearance during the event. Many viewers remarked on how much the 11-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales has grown, with several describing her as increasingly resembling her mother.

Princess Charlotte was the picture of elegance at Trooping the Colour ✨ The 11-year-old royal looked lovely in a white dress by Alessandra Rich, complete with a perfectly matched bow that added an extra touch of charm. From the carriage procession to the Buckingham Palace… pic.twitter.com/VP3Ce57gcT — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 13, 2026

'She's a mini version of her gorgeous mother,' one commented while praising her dress and hairstyle. Another said Princess Charlotte is 'so lovely, both inside and out.'

Many were also impressed by Princess Charlotte's grace and poise. Several praised Prince William and Middleton for their parenting.