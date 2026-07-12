Kate Middleton has spent the past fortnight proving once again why she is one of Wimbledon's biggest style stars. By the time she stepped out for the men's singles final, social media had already declared a fashion winner before the match had even begun.

The Princess of Wales arrived at Centre Court at the All England Club in southwest London on 12 July in a green cape dress that instantly overtook tennis as the day's biggest talking point. Her latest appearance at the tournament reinforced her reputation as not only the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club but also one of the event's biggest style icons.

Kate Middleton's Green Cape Dress Steals the Show at the Men's Final

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For the men's singles final, Middleton wore a wool crepe midi dress with a caped top by Emilia Wickstead, one of her most frequently worn designers. The draped cape detail across the bodice gave the look a sculpted, formal edge, while the fitted waist kept the silhouette polished for the occasion.

She completed the outfit with a toffee-coloured DeMellier Nano Montreal bag and gold Ralph Lauren Celia pumps, a pairing that has become something of a signature for the Princess at the Championships. Her jewellery box for the day included Van Cleef & Arpels motif earrings and a Halcyon Days gold torque bracelet in aquamarine.

Middleton also wore the AELTC pin, the green-and-purple bow brooch that serves as the tennis institution's official emblem, marking her role as patron of the All England Club. She was joined at the match by her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they watched the final together.

The Princess of Wales looking absolutely exquisite arriving at #Wimbledon today.



That cape dress is everything 😍💚 pic.twitter.com/13OrymPkkq — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) July 12, 2026

Fans Say the Cape Dress Is 'Everything' as Praise Floods In

Kate Middleton's outfit prompted an immediate wave of admiration online. One fan wrote on X, 'The Princess of Wales looking absolutely exquisite arriving at #Wimbledon today. That cape dress is everything,' a sentiment echoed across social platforms throughout the afternoon.

'Just when I thought yesterday's red dress was perfection, along comes this gorgeous green cape dress. Princess Catherine can wear anything and look beautiful,' another added.

Others praised the colour choice specifically, with several commenters noting that green suited her particularly well and calling the look 'simplicity and elegance.' Some fans went further, suggesting the Princess could inspire a new generation of young women to dress up rather than default to casualwear for public outings.

The reaction wasn't limited to the dress alone. Several users pointed out that Middleton seems to suit every colour she wears, with one commenter joking that if the Crown Jewels were jealous, it was because she had turned the grass court into a runway.

An unforgettable Women's Final at @Wimbledon. Two outstanding performances. Congratulations Linda Nosková on a remarkable Wimbledon Championship! 🎾 pic.twitter.com/UTl01ceOie — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2026

My god, Catherine Princess of Wales is at Wimbledon and she is STUNNING!!!! #princessofwales #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FRHgrmgxao — Team Golden Goddess (@DancingInfinit1) July 2, 2026

A Look Back at Kate Middleton's Wimbledon Wardrobe This Year

The green dress capped off a run of standout appearances for Middleton at this year's Championships. A day earlier, at the women's singles final, she wore a bold red Roland Mouret dress, a belted, fit-and-flare style that has become a familiar silhouette in her wardrobe.

Earlier in the tournament, on day four, she opted for tailoring instead of dresses, choosing a bright blue Gabriela Hearst suit. The look featured a coordinated pair of high-waisted trousers with a wide-leg cut, paired with a long-sleeve blazer for a sharp, summery finish.

Taken together, the three looks underline Middleton's approach to her Wimbledon wardrobe: colourful, considered, and consistently generating almost as much discussion as the tennis itself.