Windsor Castle has around 1,000 rooms. According to one royal commentator, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not be offered accommodation there, and that, she argues, is the point.

As Harry prepares to touch down in Britain again within weeks, attention has turned to where he will lay his head, and what that choice reveals about the true state of his relationship with his brother. One royal commentator claims Prince William does not want his younger brother staying at Windsor Castle or anywhere nearby.

Why Windsor Castle Is Reportedly off Limits to Prince Harry

Speaking on TalkTV's The Jeremy Kyle Breakfast Show, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield addressed Harry's upcoming solo trip for the WellChild Awards. Asked by Kyle whether Harry is coming on his own and why anyone should care, Schofield explained the visit's purpose before turning to accommodation.

Schofield said she recently heard that Prince William made it abundantly clear that Harry and Meghan cannot be offered accommodation at Windsor Castle. She argued that this is important because it signals that there is not even an inch of thawing happening between the brothers.

Schofield argued the restriction would stem from William wanting to avoid any encounter with his brother — and particularly Meghan — on what he regards as his family's home turf.

She also pointed to previous reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once asked the late Queen Elizabeth II if they could live at Windsor Castle themselves, an approach she reportedly declined, offering Frogmore Cottage instead.

Schofield continued by saying that if they were offered Windsor Castle to stay when they visit the UK, that would be considered a win for them because they personally approached Queen Elizabeth and she said no, that she lives in Windsor Castle and does not want them to live there, offering Frogmore Cottage instead.

It is her understanding, Schofield claimed, that Prince William has put his foot down and said he does not want them anywhere near Windsor, adding that if he stumbled upon Harry, he would not even acknowledge him.

Buckingham Palace Emerges as Alternative to Windsor

While Windsor remains reportedly closed to Harry, he is said to be in line for a different kind of welcome this time. According to recent reports, King Charles is expected to offer Harry a room at Buckingham Palace during his next trip to England, following the accommodation dispute that overshadowed the Sussexes' UK visit earlier this month.

Schofield dismissed any suggestion that this represents a step down. She said Buckingham Palace is not a downgrade, adding that if Harry accepts, he would once again be staying inside one of the most recognisable royal residences in the world.

A Brotherly Rift Deepened by a Secret Reunion

The Windsor restriction follows weeks of renewed strain between the brothers, triggered by a private gathering that Prince William was reportedly never told about. Prince Harry, Meghan and their two children met King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House earlier this month, in what was arranged as a closely guarded, private meeting.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were said to be kept unaware of the reunion until after it had taken place. They were in the country at the time.

Schofield has suggested William was furious that such a significant meeting went ahead without his knowledge, viewing the secrecy itself as a slight.

Commentators including Schofield have suggested that this tension may explain the reported reluctance to offer Harry accommodation at Windsor. With the brothers said to remain firmly at odds, Harry's next trip to the UK looks set to test whether any reconciliation is genuinely within reach, or whether the family rift is simply entering its next chapter.