Kate Middleton is back to her in-person royal duties and for some fashion inspiration for her followers. In her latest appearance, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new chic hairdo in a bold polka dots dress.

The royal mother-of-three showcases her new hairdo in BBC Education's new initiative Tiny Happy People that support new mothers and children. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account Kensington Palace posted a clip of the duchess' interview from the national launch of Tiny Happy People along with some pictures from her latest appearance.

Tiny Happy People is an initiative by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that assists parents and caregivers in the early development of their child as well as in the development of their communication skills. The national launch will take place on "BBC Breakfast" on Tuesday.

According to the news release, the duchess has been involved in the creative development of the project. Speaking with the BBC, she talks about the importance of early years' development of children and how Tiny Happy People can support it.

"In the first few months as new parents, there's a huge amount of support from midwives and health visitors. But from then, there's a massive gap before children start school, and it's that time that I think parents really need the support. What I definitely hear a lot is that that there is this sense of being judged. Parents don't feel that they can reach out for help, which is really sad, because we all need support," Kate Middleton says in the clip posted on her Instagram.

According to Hello, Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead black and white "Antola" polka-dot dress. The dress originally priced at £1,565 is now available at a 70 percent discount. To complete her look, she teamed it up with Castañer 'Carina' wedges and flaunted the new bouncy hair. This is the first time the duchess was seen in shorter hair after the coronavirus lockdown.

During the appearance, she met with the families involved with the BBC's initiative and spoke to the parents about early years' development and shared her experience. She believes that some advice and tips can help new parents develop a bond with their babies. She goes on to describe the initiative as "gold dust" for families as they aim to provide "tips and tools to use particularly in those first five years."

"Some of the science behind child development it is extraordinary. For example, 90% of our adult brain grows before the age of 5. It just shows what a precious time this is and what an amazing opportunity we've got to really nurture their minds and put them in the best possible position for their future lives," she explains.

The Duchess of Cambridge has dedicated years of her service to the cause of early years development and it remains one of her beloved causes. Meanwhile, she and her husband Prince William have tons of experience as they share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.