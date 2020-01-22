Followers of Kate Middleton are familiar with her commitment and passion for the cause of early childhood development. After years of dedicated hard work, the Duchess of Cambridge has announced an exciting new initiative. The news comes three days after Queen Elizabeth II announced abdication agreement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Hello, the duchess has launched a landmark survey in support of her Early Year development cause. The survey aims to provide a platform to people across the UK to voice their opinion about raising the next generation. Kate Middleton wants people to answer questions that will bring together thoughts of as many people as possible and give them an opportunity to understand the areas that require the most attention.

As mentioned on the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, the 38-year-old is aiming to bring about a lasting change for generations by sparking conversations and debates using these five questions in her survey.

The duchess kickstarted her 24-hour tour of the country on Tuesday. Starting from Birmingham, she will be stopping at central England, Wales, and London. In the first leg of her tour, the royal mother paid a surprise visit to MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum on Tuesday.

There, she met with children at Henley Montessori School and St Paul's Nursery in Balsall Heath. She was given a tour of the facilities and spent time talking and laughing with the parents and children. Also, she informed the parents and caretakers about her new project 5 Big Questions, supported by the Royal Foundation.

Take just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come #5BigQuestions — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 22, 2020

"The Early Years are more crucial for future health and happiness than any other moment in our lifetime. I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most," the mother-of-three said.

Aimed at building the healthiest generation in history, the initiative attempts to provide every child with the best start in life. It urges all adults across the UK to take up the survey without the fear of right or wrong answers.