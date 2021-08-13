Apart from her royal duties, Kate Middleton has a number of interesting hobbies to keep her busy, including photography and beekeeping to name a few. The Duchess of Cambridge also has a lesser-known interest, but she is not too proud of her skills at it.

Kate became interested in knitting when she was pregnant with her first child, Prince George, in 2013. During a chat with a group of royal fans while visiting Glasgow at the time, Kate revealed that she has been trying her hand at the craft, but she also admitted that she is struggling to hone her skills, reports Hello!.

"I've been trying to knit and I'm really bad. I should be asking for tips!" she told a teenage well-wisher.

After almost seven years, the Duchess shared that she had tried to make a "very special jumper" for Prince George but failed. She made the revelation in early 2020 while paying a visit to Older Yet Wiser, an organisation supporting grandparents with child-caring responsibilities, where she watched grandmothers showing off their crocheting skills.

"I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got halfway down and it splattered. It's such an amazing skill," the royal said.

Though she might not be an expert at knitting, Kate has a number of creative hobbies she excels at, including tennis. She has a passion for photography and is often the one clicking the official portraits on the birthdays of her three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She is also the patron of The Royal Photographic Society, and launched a campaign titled "Hold Still" last year in which she encouraged the British public to take pictures to capture their life in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate is also fond of bee-keeping, and gifted her homemade honey to schoolchildren during a visit to London's Natural History Museum in June this year. The 39-year-old revealed that the honey was made at Anmer Hall, the country home in Norfolk she shares with her husband Prince William and their children.

"Would you like to try some? This came specially from my beehive. Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?" she asked the students.