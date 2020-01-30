The Duchess of Cambridge is a busy royal carrying out multiple engagements in a day. Her enthusiasm and elegance certainly leave a lasting impression on her audience. On her latest outing, Kate Middleton chose to surprise a group of parents and their children at their kindergarten class.

According to People, the duchess made a surprise visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school on Wednesday morning. As a part of her beloved early year development cause, she talked about the importance of balanced and nutritious breakfast for child development.

The queen-in-waiting not only talked about the importance of child nutrition but also helped serve breakfast to the children there. As she served cereals to the little ones, she played simple games and interacted with them. Also, she chatted with them about their favourite fruits and food. She sat down to spend time with children playing around.

She visited the kitchen and met with the staff including trainee chefs preparing the meals for children while talking about the benefits of well-rounded morning meals. Alongside, she raised awareness about her recently launched initiative 5 Big Questions that aims to create a national conversation and bring about a lasting change in raising the next generations.

The project urges adults across the UK to take part in the survey and voice out their opinion about how they want to raise their children. As per the report, more than 100,000 people have answered the questions on the survey that was launched last week when she was on her solo 24-hour Britain tour.

Time for breakfast!



The Duchess and @MrsGiFletcher served breakfast to the children at the Stockwell Gardens Nursery, and spoke to teachers and parents about her #5BigQuestions on the under 5's > https://t.co/7zt2GD5F6l pic.twitter.com/G6GZmWCZV8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2020

"Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children," Kate said while speaking about the survey at the kindergarten as quoted by Town and Country Mag.

"I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come," she added.

The royal mother looked elegant in a long teal winter coat over a pair of black trousers and an off-white sweater from Sezanne. She kept it simple by accessorising with black ankle boots and gold earrings.