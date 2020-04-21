Amidst the growing coronavirus scare, Kate Middleton continues to stay in touch and show support to her patrons and associated organisations. This afternoon, she reached out to one of her patronages through a letter and expressed her concern as well as gratitude for their contribution during the time of global crisis.

According to Harper Bazar, on Monday, Kate Middleton wrote a letter to Evelina London Children's Hospital of which she became the patron in the year 2018. The centuries-old hospital provides health services to children and adolescents. However, during the time of the pandemic, the hospital's emergency workers are now taking on adult patients as well due to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and shortage of health equipment.

The letter by the Duchess of Cambridge was released by Evelina London's official Twitter account on Monday afternoon. In their post, the children's hospital thanked the mother-of-three for her caring gesture.

Meanwhile, in the message, the duchess praised the community for "truly inspirational" work even during these challenging circumstances as they take on the additional pressure of caring for coronavirus positive patients.

"It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances. You are all truly inspirational and I know ho much you will be there for these families, as you always have been," Kate wrote.

"You are now facing the additional pressure of caring for adult COVID-19patients, but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care," she added. Read the full letter here.

It was wonderful to receive an uplifting message from our Patron HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge, for all our hardworking staff and volunteers:



â€œI am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London during this hugely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0bW128Juuq April 20, 2020

This is not the first time Kate connected with her patrons and charitable organisations during the lockdown.

While residing in their Norfolk residence, she and Prince William have been carrying out their royal engagements digitally. They are showing support to the charities by connecting with them through video and phone calls and providing them the help they need as they go on to provide assistance to the vulnerable sections of the society.