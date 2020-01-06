The British royal family gathered together for a church service at Sandringham Sunday. Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Queen Elizabeth II for the gathering at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Norfolk.

According to Daily Mail, members of the extended family including Carole and Michael Middleton also joined in for the church service that took place just ahead of their daughter Kate Middleton's birthday. The royal family has been keeping a low profile ever since they went on their annual Christmas break.

Just like every year, Queen Elizabeth II was joined by the rest of the family for holidays. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge along with their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louise—are thought to be living in their Georgian countryside house, Anmer Hall.

Stepping out for the church service on Sunday morning, the royals delighted the locals and neighbours. According to Glamour, Kate and the queen were twinning in matching and colour coordinated purple attires. The duchess chose a high collared coat dress that she paired with a mauve fedora and dark brown Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots. As for the 93-year-old monarch, she looked charming in her vibrant purple coat dress and hat that she accessorised with a dainty brooch.

As the royal couple walked to the church, the queen arrived separately in her car. They were seen smiling and interacting with the crowd that had gathered on their way to the church. Last week, Elizabeth attended a church service with Prince Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. However, the younger Cambridges remained absent from the service, but they are said to be spending holidays with their parents and grandparents at the countryside estate.

Joining Cambridges for the weekend service was a special friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She was reportedly wearing a navy coat and paired it up with brown faux fur hat. Her husband David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley was in attendance too. This is the first time, Kate and William were spotted together with Hanbury since the State dinner for the US president Donald Trump in June 2019.

Previously, there were reports about a fall out between Kate and Hanbury, who is said to be one of the closest friends of the royals in Norfolk. It is said that the duchess had "phased out her neighbour.

"William wants to play peacemaker so that the two couples can remain friends, given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends," a source told The Sun.

Hanbury and her husband reportedly live just three miles away in Houghton Hall from the Cambridges. The couple has twin boys Alexander and Oliver, and daughter Iris.