Prince William and Kate Middleton came out in support of Ukraine by sharing a personal message on social media on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to write, "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady (Olena Zelenska) to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future." They signed it with "W&C" which is said to show that it is a personal message from them.

One user shared a photo of the said meeting that happened on Oct. 7 at Buckingham Palace and it showed the group talking from a distance from each other to abide by COVID-19 protocols on social distancing.

"I remembered that meeting. All your supporters remember it. Let's hope and pray for Ukraine," the user commented.

'Today we stand with the President and all of #Ukraine': William and Kate tweet support for Kyiv in a rare political comment as Cambridges recall the 'privilege' of meeting President Zelensky and his wife in 2020

Supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were quick to retweet their message and also share their support. One commented, "Well said, and from the real working royals! My heart breaks for those poor people! God save and protect the people of the Ukraine."

Another wrote, "Thank you for this statement. I hope and pray for the President and the First Lady and for all of the people of Ukraine at this time of crisis. I pray that good sense will prevail and that Ukraine will remain the sovereign state it is."

Meanwhile, there were some who questioned why the couple shared their message when they were thought to be prohibited from meddling in politics. Regardless, Kate Middleton and Prince William broke their silence at the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a statement shared last week Thursday, said they "stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law." They also "encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same." The British royals shared their support in the wake of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address, in which he condemned Russia's President Vladimir Putin.