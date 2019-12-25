Archie Mountbatten-Windsor brought holiday cheer with the recently released Christmas card by his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The first Christmas card by the Sussexes was released on Christmas eve featuring an endearing family shot. While it brought a smile on everyone's face, it certainly did impress his uncle and aunt.

The black-and-white snapshot of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their seven-month-old son Archie was posted by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a royal charity, of which Harry and Markle are patrons and president and vice president. The photo shows the royal parents in the background while Archie is seen dominating the frame at the forefront of the monochromatic shot. The animated post contains a sweet message by the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex: "Merry Christmas and a happy new year," reads the gif, "from our family to yours."

It also includes a caption that reads: "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

The holiday card garnered enormous likes and comments. However, the one that stands out is of Archie's uncle and aunt's, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Hello was first to notice that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge took time out to react and like the Christmas e-card featuring a beautiful family portrait.

Meanwhile, the Cambridges have also sent out their personal greetings to their millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter. They chose a candid family portrait clicked by Kate herself. The black-and-white shot showcases William kissing their youngest son Prince Louis, while Princess Charlotte and Prince George stand on his side. Meanwhile, their mother remains missing as she is behind the camera capturing the photo.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George came together to make Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace as part of a Royal British Legion initiative.



Apart from this, festivities have begun in the Sandringham estate where the queen and her entire family will be spending the Christmas holidays. Prince Philip was also released from the hospital on Tuesday, just in time to spend the festivities with his family.

In a recently released clip by the official account of the royal family, the queen, the Prince of Wales, William and George came together to make Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace as a part of a Royal British Legion initiative. As for the Sussexes, they are spending Christmas in Canada.