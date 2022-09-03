Kate Middleton and Prince William are fighting a "war for attention and legitimacy" with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, an expert claimed.

Brand reputation management expert Eric Schiffer believes that Kate and Prince William are competing with Meghan and Prince Harry to grab the attention of younger generations, particularly in the U.S. To recall, it was announced in August that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would head to Boston later this year to grace the second award ceremony of the Earthshot Prize.

The California-based expert, who was asked if Kate Middleton and Prince William will be in competition with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the spotlight, told Express UK, "There already is [competition]. There is a war for the hearts and minds of young people. There is a war for attention and legitimacy. William and Kate have it hardwired because of the lineage of what's going [on] and what's to come."

Schiffer went on to say, "However, what Meghan and Harry have wisely done is to intercede unconsciously in the minds of young people as their source of most relevant royal authority."

The brand reputation expert also commented on Meghan Markle's interview with The Cut magazine. He claimed that Prince William would be "foolish" not to attempt to rival for the attention of young adults and the millennials.

Schiffer furthered, "Kate and William are wise to not cede the base of the future of America to Harry and Meghan." He continued that the Cambridge couple can simply get the spotlight by "leveraging social, leveraging the right icons of Gen Z and Millennials."

Moreover, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as per Schiffer, need to "show, don't tell" when it comes to supporting causes close to young Americans. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also need to demonstrate that they are "not in any way out of touch royal elites."

Both Kate Middleton and Prince William have yet to comment on Eric Schiffer's claims that they are competing with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the spotlight. So, avid followers of the Cambridges and Sussexes should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.