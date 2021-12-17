Kate Middleton is not happy with the way things are between her and her brother-in-law Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan quit as senior members of the British royal family in March 2020, and relocated to the United States. Kate has seen Harry, who once called her "the sister he never had," only once or twice since then. She hasn't seen Meghan since their frosty meeting at the Commonwealth service before the latter's exit as a senior royal, and she hasn't seen her nephew Archie since he was a few months old and went to Canada for the 2019 Christmas holidays. She is yet to meet her niece Lilibet Diana, whom Harry and Meghan welcomed in June this year.

Meanwhile, the revelations made by the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex in their interview with Oprah Winfrey a year after their exit have only deepened their feud with the royals.

According to a report in People, the Duchess of Cambridge has been "really, really upset about it all." A friend of Kate said that she and her husband Prince William have supported each other throughout the royal family's ongoing issues with Harry and Meghan, but it has been "hugely stressful" on them.

The pal said, "Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough."

The friend added that the topic has caused some rare candid moments for Kate and William as they deflected hard-hitting questions following Harry and Meghan's tell-all. William was asked about the Sussexes' claims that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born," and he replied, "We are very much not a racist family." Meanwhile, Kate was visiting a school when one of the students asked about Meghan and Harry, but she quickly changed the topic and said, "What else?"

The friend of the couple said that Kate is "no pushover" and "has an inner strength."