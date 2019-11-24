Kate Middleton returned to work on Friday after suddenly cancelling an official engagement with her husband Prince William. The royal didn't attend the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge skipped the awards ceremony on Thursday evening "due to the children," a source said. Prince William went solo at the awards, held at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square. He later joined a reception at the National Portrait Gallery.

While the duchess skipped the Tusk Conservation Awards, she did join William to host a tea party for the finalists at Kensington Palace earlier that afternoon. She appeared to be in good spirits as she chatted to their guests. A video was released on the Kensington Palace Instagram account on Thursday night.

On Friday, Kate and William met with Sir Keith Mills and Jason Knauf. Sir Keith is the chairman of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Jason holds the position of chief executive, Hello reports.

The video clip gives a peek inside the royal couple's home. It shows their spacious drawing room, featuring historic artwork in gold frames hanging on the walls, and a wooden table lined with china teacups and saucers for their guests.

This was the second time recently that duke and duchess opened the doors to their London home for a special cause. Earlier, parents-of-three invited Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace, along with Camilla Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James. This event was hosted by Kate and William in October.

"My generation and those following are acutely aware that we cannot simply carry on as we are. We have to move faster and more effectively to find ways to balance our demands on this planet with the nature we share it with." — The Duke of Cambridge

However, that event took place in a different room at the Palace, which had dark hardwood flooring, pale cream walls, and a traditional fireplace with ornate marble surround.

Meanwhile, Kate hosted her first Christmas party at the luxurious Rosewood hotel for her Nursing Now charity. A lead research nurse at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells Trust, Claire Pegg tweeted that she met royal couple at an event.