Kate Middleton is said to be reserved when it comes to sharing her opinions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. At one point though, her facial expression may have given away what she really thinks of her sister-in-law.

A source told the Sunday Times that the Duchess of Cambridge is "150% more reserved" than Prince William when it comes to her feelings. This is in contrast to her husband, who is said to be "frank about what's on his mind, including family woes."

The insider claimed that the closest Kate Middleton had ever gotten when it comes to revealing her thoughts about Meghan Markle was through an eye roll. She "jokingly rolled her eyes" when a friend mentioned "Suits," the legal drama series that the Duchess of Sussex famously starred in for many years before she met Prince Harry. It was "the most they've ever seen of her views on Meghan."

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly did not even let her emotions get hold of her following the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey. Instead, she had prioritised sharing her support for Prince William and "not how she felt about what Harry and Meghan had done."

"She has focused on personal support for William in what has been a really sad time in his life. She never predicted the degree of falling out between them," a friend of the Cambridges said. Prince William himself had once told a friend that his wife is a "peacemaker."

But the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister-in-law are not close, according to "Finding Freedom" co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. It is understood that they did not get to spend much time together before the former actress married Prince Harry in 2018. But they are "not at war with each other, either."

As for the eye roll, Kate Middleton was seen doing the same thing during a visit with students at London's Nower Hill High School in December last year. She was caught on video looking seemingly exasperated after one of the students mentioned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.