The world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament -- Wimbledon was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. In honour of what would have been the opening of the tournament, the Duchess of Cambridge narrated a short film that was shared on Wimbledon's official social media accounts on Monday morning.

Kate Middleton, the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, who is also a big fan of the sport and sporting event, attempt to spread some cheer and lift the spirits of tennis fans around the world with a message of hope. In a minute-long video, the royal mother promises fans that the return will be "worth the wait."

Wimbledon which was first held at the All England Club in Wimbledon London in 1877 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

"350 days, 14 hours and 12 minutes between the last ball hit and when the next was meant to be," Kate says as the video opens. "Over the years your support has shaped this historic event. No matter the time of day or the names on the scoreboard, you have always been there, come rain or shine."

The footage feature special moments from the iconic Grand Slam tennis tournaments that are held annually for two weeks in late June and early July.

"This year sadly though things are very different, but we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So, when the time is right and we open the gates, we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait," Kate continued.

The royal mother-of-three has attended most of the tournaments since she became a part of the British royal family and was also pictured at the event before her marriage to Prince William. However, she was announced the patron the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in 2016. She succeeded Queen Elizabeth II, who had been the patron previously for 64 years. Meanwhile, the Duke of Kent is the president of the association.