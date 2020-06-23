Kate Middleton led an assembly for Oak National Academy whereby she spoke to pupils about a lesson in kindness based on their curriculum. It appears that she left her audience delighted and inspired for which she would be receiving a suitable reward soon.

According to Hello, Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery students have written some letters addressing the royal mother after she made an appearance during their assembly. Dialing in from her Norfolk-based home, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke to pupils of the school whose parents are key workers fighting the battle against the pandemic at the frontline.

The theme of the assembly was based on a lesson plan by Place2Be, a mental health charitable organisation of the UK for which the royal mother-of-three is a royal patron.

"Talking to someone, whether it's a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better. And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear or helping someone in need. Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too," Kate Middleton told the children during the assembly as per the news release.

In response, the students have written letters to the member of the British royal family. On its official Twitter account, the school posted an image of several letters by their students addressed to the duchess. One can see, the letters are carefully drafted showcasing children's creativity and adoration.

"Our children enjoyed the @OakNational Academy assembly with HRH Duchess of Cambridge on Friday. She talked about different ways of kindness & recognizing the benefits of kindness to others @KensingtonRoyal," the school tweeted to the duchess on her official Twitter account.

As part of her virtual appearance, Kate had joined students from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool. The children from the school had participated in the duchess' photography initiative Hold Still.