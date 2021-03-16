Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to three children, but the Duchess believes that only one of them takes after her and she is incredibly proud of it.

A friend of the Duchess of Cambridge previously told People magazine that she "often jokes" that her youngest child, Prince Louis, is "the only one of her kids who actually looks like her." She and William are also parents to Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five.

Kate's judgement was proven to be right when she shared a throwback picture with her mother, Carole Middleton, on the occasion of Mother's Day in the UK on Sunday. The picture from the Duchess' childhood showed her holding her mother's hand while they posed in a park.

What caught everyone's attention was how Kate looked like a spitting image of her 2-year-old son in the picture. Apart from similar facial features, the mother-son duo have the same brunette hair, unlike George who has inherited his father's blonde locks.

"Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate. She loves it and thinks it's very sweet," Kate's friend had told the outlet. Apart from his mother, Louis' looks are often compared to his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton, as well.

Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018, and has been named after his paternal great-great-great-uncle Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma. His full name is Louis Arthur Charles, the last name a tribute to his paternal grandfather Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

Louis is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, behind his grandfather, father, and older siblings, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. He is the first British prince to be ranked behind an elder sister in the line of succession. The Perth Agreement, which was implemented following his parents' wedding, replaced male-preference primogeniture with absolute primogeniture.

He was expected to join his elder siblings in school this year, but his enrollment has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family has been staying at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk amid the pandemic.