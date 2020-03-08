Kate Middleton went out on a solo shopping trip to a bookstore on Saturday. She was spotted leaving the Waterstones store near Kensington Palace with a bag full of books tucked under her arm. Kate and Prince William returned from their official visit to Ireland on Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed down ina bright, sky-blue turtle neck with a pair of denim jeans, chic black loafers and a leather bag with gold chain detailing.She was seen opening her own car door as she stepped off the busy pavement amid crowds of people.

The mother-of-three had asked Waterstones staff for history and military-themed books for children, a source told Mail Online. This suggests that her children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a keen interest in the subject. Kate is known fora keen interest in the development of young children.

The duchess launched the early years development survey in January, which aims to spark a country-wide conversation on raising the next generation. She revealed that 10,000 people had signed up in the first week of its launch.

Prince William revealed recently that his three children are big fans of "Room On The Broom" by Julia Donaldson that is the story of a friendly witch who is threatened by a dragon. The prince earlier told during an engagement in Wales that he reads out the story to his children "all the time."

"He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think the children really appreciate that," said Kate in a BBC documentary titled "Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70." In the documentary aired in 2018 the mother-of-three said that William reads out Harry Potter to George and Charlotte in different voices.

The royal couple returned home to their children on Friday, after a three-day official visit to Ireland. The children were staying with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo at Kensington Palace.