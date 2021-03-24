Kate Middleton once enjoyed a very close bond with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, but is currently standing by her husband Prince William as he deals with feelings of "upset and anger" after Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine that the Duchess of Cambridge stepped up to support William particularly since a phone call between the royal siblings following the interview, which was dubbed "unproductive" by Harry.

"Kate has been there for William recently, especially after his conversations with Harry didn't go too well. Kate has always remained loyal to William despite how close she was to Harry. Her loyalties are with her husband and their family," Nicholl said.

Nicholl added that Kate would "love peace and harmony" with Harry and Meghan, but "sympathises with William's upset and anger." Kate was also present with William when he gave his first reaction to the interview noting that he is planning to talk to his brother and that British royals are "very much not a racist family."

She herself had a difficult time after the tell-all in which Meghan spoke about an altercation ahead of her wedding where Kate made her cry, and also discussed the different manner in which they are treated by British media. However, Kate has been feeling better since her younger sister Pippa Middleton welcomed a second child, a daughter, with husband James Matthews.

"Pippa's baby joy has been a welcome distraction for Kate after a difficult few weeks. It's really put a smile back on her face," Nicholl said.

Meanwhile, she and William have been busy carrying out their royal duties. Most recently, the future monarch couple revisited the venue of their April 2011 wedding to mark a solemn occasion. The Duke and the Duchess visited Westminster Abbey on March 23, the first anniversary of the first coronavirus-induced lockdown in the UK, to participate in a national minute of silence that was held in memory of all those who have died in the past year due to the pandemic.

During the visit, William lit a candle at the Shrine of St. Edward the Confessor, and Kate laid a bunch of spring daffodils, a sign of hope and also the symbol of the Marie Curie Trust who have helped organise the national silence across the UK. They also visited the vaccination centre which has been set up at Poet's Corner at Westminster Abbey.