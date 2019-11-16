Kate Middleton and her staff took a train for a public engagement to Norfolk on Friday. The 37-year-old royal along with a small team were seen making their way through the busy station. Royal fans were delighted that she took the public transport and that too without any fuss of the officials having to clear the station.

It was an emotional day for the Duchess of Cambridge as she opened the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new centre The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk, on Friday. For the royal engagement, she opted to take the public transport – train to Norfolk. This was captured in an Instagram video.

Kate Middleton became a patron of EACH in 2012, and launched an appeal for 10 million pounds for the new hospice in 2014.

According to Hello, Kate made private visits to families, supported by EACH. "The Duchess is just enormously enthusiastic with the families, she emphasises with them. To know someone like the Duchess is there supporting the cause, is just tremendous. She's also made private visits to the hospice she's visited at least a couple of families in their own homes, all without publicity. Throughout the building of The Nook, she was very keen to have regular updates," said the outgoing chief executive of EACH, Graham Butland.

The Nook allows @EACH_Hospices to meet the increased demand for its service and the ever-changing and more complex needs of those it cares for.



Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited the hospiceâ€™s sensory room, and joined families and children for arts and crafts activities. pic.twitter.com/o4FZFoeLSg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 15, 2019

Naomi Wright, mother of Rupert, who turns five on Sunday, is one of the children, who has received support from EACH. He has severe mucopolysaccharidosis type II, commonly known as Hunter syndrome. It has an impact on everything from his brain to his bones and internal organs. The mother was full of praise for Kate and told how much her visit meant to the families.

"You have created here at The Nook a nurturing, caring environment that allows families who are going through the unimaginable the ability to spend precious quality time with each other." â€” The Duchess of Cambridge @EACH_hospices pic.twitter.com/CTsZCPtnHp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 15, 2019

Wright added that the duchess's emotions while speaking to the families were genuine as she herself is a mother. She said: "she's not doing it because she has to, I think she really wants to." The mother further added that Kate gave her a hug when they both talked about Rupert. Wright added that it was small things that mattered.

The duchess met the families at a reception organised by the charity. Kate donned a purple Oscar de la Renta skirt-suit for the occasion.

The royal mother visited the charity's previous hospice in Quidenham in January 2017. The patronage and the cause are very close to her heart.