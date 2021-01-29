People across the world had to learn to cut hair at home last year as the salons stayed closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The same was the case with Kate Middleton, who tried becoming a hairdresser for her three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently shared her struggle of adapting new skills amid the COVID-19 crisis, including homeschooling children, as schools have been closed again during England's third lockdown. She made the confession during a virtual conversation with three fellow parents, whose children attend Roe Green Junior School in Brent, and the headteacher of the school.

During a "show and tell" exercise on the video call, headteacher Melissa Loosemore asked the parents a series of rapid-fire questions such as "Describe parenting in a pandemic in one word." In response, the British royal described her experience as "exhausting," while other parents also expressed similar sentiments like "hectic," "patient," and "challenging."

When asked to elaborate her answer, the 39-year-old said: "I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

One word that describes parenting during this pandemic?



We spoke with parents about the challenges that many families are facing during the third lockdown here in the UK.



"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair," she added.

Another responsibility she had to take on was the role of the teacher. The mother-of-three said: "I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted."

However, the royal had a constant companion during these hectic times–her husband Prince William. When asked to write down who had been the biggest support to them during the pandemic, Kate held up the word "William."

In another round of questions, Kate poked fun at her maths skills, holding up a score of "minus five" when asked to rate their ability in the subject. Prince William had also previously admitted that he struggles to help his eldest child, George, with his Year 2 Maths homework.