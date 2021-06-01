Prince William has all the resources at his disposal to gift his wife anything she wants, but this time Kate Middleton has posed an unexpected and hilarious wish.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently shared an excerpt from a phone call she had last year with Jason Baird, one of the 100 finalists of her "Hold Still" photography project, in which pictures taken by the British public during the lockdown period of the pandemic were exhibited online. Baird, a martial arts teacher, along with his friend Andrew Baldock, used to dress as' Spider-Man' and then take to the streets at the beginning of the lockdown in the UK last year.

'Stockport Spider-Men Bringing Smiles to Children in Lockdown' now on YouTube!



The fourth of a series of telephone calls that The Duchess held with participants from the #HoldStill2020 project, which can't help but make you smile.



Watch now: https://t.co/ONVRuzWFbu pic.twitter.com/EphV74vsXV — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 31, 2021

The duo, who were allowed to be outside for an hour a day, used their daily exercise time to perform martial arts on the streets to entertain children. The picture of Bair, which was selected for the "Hold Still" exhibit and book, showed him doing a backflip as three children looked on from inside a house.

"Thank you for sending in your photograph because there are some really emotive and really sad images and stories that we had," Kate told Baird about his submission, adding, "but this brought, you know, particularly to the judging panel, it was such a wonderful, positive image of community spirit. It was amazingly captured."

The Duchess added that she didn't know back then that Baird was a martial arts teachers, so "that gives it a lot of context as well."

Baird told the royal that his and his friend's efforts not only brought a smile to the faces of the local children, but also started a trend as the kids in the area started dressing up as "Spider-Man" and had signs in their windows saying "Spider-Man stop outside my house."

Kate admitted that the trend was "very cool" and hopes it will reach her house as well.

"I'll see if it takes on the trend to Kensington Palace. I might have to buy William a suit. Unfortunately, I'm not so sure he's going to get the air clearance that you've got!" the mother-of-three said with a laugh.