The Duchess of Cambridge has released a recorded message to remind and encourage people to take part in her lockdown special photography project. She is urging people of the UK to capture photos showcasing the spirit of people and vibe of the country amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The pre-recorded video message from Kate Middleton comes from her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where the duchess is isolating herself with her husband Prince William and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. With only one week left to submit the entries to the 'Hold Still' project that she first announced in May on ITV's "This Morning" programme, Kate tells the UK that it isn't too late to take part and encourages them to send more entries.

"There have been so many amazing entries to Hold Still over the last few weeks. From families up and down the country showing how they are adapting to life during the lockdown, through to some of the most amazing NHS and social care staff who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others," the royal mother says in the video (via Press Association).

"But it isn't too late to take part. So please take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope that we can build a lasting illustration of just how our country pulled together during the pandemic. I can't wait to share the final 100 images with you."

She can be seen re-cycling one of her blue Stella McCartney dresses as she speaks to the people of the nation.

In collaboration with National Portrait Gallery London, Hold Still is a photography project spearheaded by the duchess as the patron of the organisation that aims at capturing the mood, spirit, and experiences of the people as they strive through the coronavirus pandemic. The three primary themes of the initiative are Helpers and heroes, your new normal, and act of kindness.

Since the announcement, the duchess has shared several photo entries on her official social media accounts and left personal comments on a few. And the shortlisted 100 entries will make it to the virtual exhibitions on the Gallery's website taking place later this year. The date of the exhibition remains unspecified.

According to Independent, more than 12,000 photos have been submitted so far. The last date to submit an entry is Thursday, June 18.