A body language expert analysed Prince William and a "flirty" Kate Middleton's behaviour during their recent appearance at a Wimbledon game, and concluded that the couple now look more bonded than ever.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday afternoon. They were photographed sitting in the royal box, looking relaxed as they chatted and laughed while they watched the game. The royal couple, who celebrated a decade of their marriage in April this year, showed the strength of their bond with their gestures, according to body language expert Judi James.

Referring to a picture where Kate is captured tipping her head back in fits of giggles while her husband looks at her amid laughs, James said, "The shared joke is obvious here but it's Kate's 'overkill' response that suggests she is using the laughter to perform some industrial-strength flirt signals."

"Kate's response to William's joke is to throw her head right back to laugh. This exaggerated response of what looks like out of control laughter is a hugely flattering gesture to the person telling the joke," she told Fabulous.

James commented on another picture, in which the Duke of Cambridge is seen clapping for the players on the court but his eyes are fixed on his wife.

"His hands might be clapping the players but his eye-attention is fixed firmly on his wife here with his head turned fully in her direction and the angle of his shoulders signalling a desire for proximity," the body language expert explained.

William and Kate's affectionate gestures towards each other come amid reports that they are planning to have another baby. "Their children really bring out the best in them," royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine about the royal couple who are already parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

"With Kate, despite her focus on her royal duty, her family still comes first," Larcombe added.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl also said that the Duchess of Cambridge has "made no secret" that she would want another child, even though her husband was "content" with three.