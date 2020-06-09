Despite the restrictions of coronavirus lockdown, the Duchess of Cambridge continues to perform her royal duties and has made several appearances and engagements digitally. In her recent virtual public engagement, Kate Middleton visited the Clouds House rehab centre in Wiltshire.

The royal mother got on a video call with Clouds House, last Thursday. She wore a bright red button-down shirt for her virtual tour during which she met the facility staffers and thanked them for their wonderful work in supporting the vulnerable and people suffering from addictions during the time of the pandemic.

The rehabilitation centre is run by the duchess' patronage Action on Addiction, a UK-based charity that works with people affected by drug and alcohol addiction. The organisation makes dedicated efforts in the areas of research, prevention, treatment, aftercare, as well as professional education and family support.

According to Hello, Kate, who has been a patron for the charity since 2012, got on a video call from her Norfolk home Anmer Hall with the Action on Addiction's CEO Graham Beech. She was given a virtual tour of the facility and shared with her the results of their recently conducted survey revealing the rise in addictive behaviour during the pandemic. As per the report, "a quarter of UK adults may be drinking more as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown." In addition, 39 per cent of surveyors with a history of addiction have reported relapse or recurrence of their addictive behaviour.

A clip of the royal's digital engagement was posted on Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official social media account on Twitter.

"The worrying thing is, it is all those people who aren't necessarily reaching out who are struggling, who perhaps don't feel they can reach out. Or the fact that maybe they haven't realised that addictive behaviours have sort of established, particularly if it's the first time - and it's those people who aren't necessarily being vocal about it. It's making sure that they know they can reach out and that you are here to help and support them in this very difficult time," Kate said in the video posted on Kensington Royal.

Apart from Beech, Kate also spoke to clinical lead Dr Simone Yule and treatment manager Anya Sparks and other staff members. She also got on a group call with some of the clients staying at Clouds House amid the pandemic. During the video, the duchess lauded their efforts and their wonderful work in keeping and providing for their patients during the global crisis.

The centre shared the results of the survey and also talked about how they adapted to the new circumstances and needs of their patients at the time of the coronavirus lockdown.

"Our survey provides valuable insight into the looming pressure on services during and following lockdown. It is clear that individuals and families need help now. They're also going to need additional support as the lockdown eases. Whilst the majority of respondents may not be developing an addiction, the picture from public health and social perspective is one of concern," Beech explained.

"It's a lifeline for many people and you know and it's great that they are able to continue the support, whether remotely or those who are actually still receiving treatment now during the lockdown and providing life-changing support," Kate said in the Zoom call while speaking to Clouds House residents Claire and Chris, who are a part of the centre's aftercare programme.

The duchess promised the staff members of the centre that she would visit them in person when the pandemic is under control. "They are unprecedented times, but I'm sure you are doing an amazing job and well done for keeping things going and ticking over as normal," were some of her words of kindness and praise to the staff of the centre.