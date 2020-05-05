Kate Middleton continues to perform her royal duties and provide support to her patronages even as she is isolating herself with her family in Anmer Hall, Cambridges' Norfolk residence. In her recent endeavour, the Duchess of Cambridge got in touch with a thoughtful letter to the entire staff of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Taking to Twitter, the London-based women healthcare facility revealed the details from the duchess' letter that she sent on Tuesday, April 14.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of the RCOG, has written a thoughtful letter to thank the College for their work on #coronavirus," RCOG wrote Sunday on their official Twitter account and posted a copy of the letter by the duchess.

In the letter, the royal mother-of-three praised the staff's commitment and efforts to provide the best of women healthcare services particularly at the time of the pandemic.

Their "longstanding expertise in supporting the delivery of high-quality women's healthcare could not be more crucial now we are in the midst of this global pandemic," the duchess, who was chosen as patron for the organisation in the year 2018, wrote.

She went on to appreciate their work and motivate them for their efforts. She even expressed her gratitude and pointed out all that she has learned with her experience during her work for the cause of early years development.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of the RCOG, has written a thoughtful letter to thank the College for their work on #coronavirus. #covidmaternity @KensingtonRoyal @RoyalFamily #womenshealth ðŸŒˆ pic.twitter.com/5OzLEE6wbF May 3, 2020

"Through my work around early childhood, I have learned that our experiences during our earliest years, even while we are still in the womb, shape not only our evolving minds and bodies but all aspects of our development.

"At this particularly anxious time, it is, therefore, more crucial than ever that we provide the right care for pregnant women and new mothers," she said.

The release of Kate's letter comes a few days after she and Prince William celebrated her ninth marriage anniversary. As per the reports, the duchess spent her special day participating in a roundtable discussion with charities that are dedicated to providing support to new mothers and pregnant women, according to Daily Mail. She reportedly participated in her capacity as the patron of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.