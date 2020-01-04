Kate Middleton's sister Pippa along with husband James Matthews, her mother Carole, father Michael and brother James and his French fiancée are soaking up the sun in St. Barts. The family has been spending time holidaying in the Caribbean beaches since Christmas.

Pippa Middleton showed off her washboard abs in a white frilly two-piece as she cooled off with an ice cream with husband James Matthews in St. Barts, Daily Mail reports. The crop top and skirt combo is by Italian brand Temptation Positano.

Meanwhile, Carole and her son were nowhere to be seen on the outing. She was enjoying a sibling day with James and his fiancée. The trio were spotted jumping into the water from their boat, before enjoying the stunning views on the clear waters.

Pippa was spotted climbing onto a boat in a Biondi London bikini. The 36-year-old sister of the Duchess of Cambridge put on a red-hot display as she enjoyed a day on a boat during her family holiday. She donned a scarlet halterneck bikini that featured halter-neck top with keyhole details and low-rise bottoms. The silhouette was slightly different from her previous looks.

Pippa was joined by her husband, brother and his fiancée Alizée Thevenet for another beach day during their extended Christmas break.

Pippa welcomed her son Arthur with husband James just a year ago. She now put on a toned display, wearing a bandeau bikini similar to Thevenet's red H&M bikini. The socialite appeared in good spirits as she jumped into the water, before jumping onto the boat and chatting to her brother.

Even Pippa's brother-in-law Spencer Mattthews and his wife Vogue Williams are also enjoying the break. They are all staying at the Eden Rock hotel owned by the Matthews family. Set beside the turquoise bay of Saint-Jean, Eden Rock has an English country house ambience and warm tropical sunshine.

The French Caribbean islands are popular among celebrities and socialites. Kate's younger sister has been to the islands on multiple occasions.