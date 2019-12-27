While Kate Middleton was busy with traditional Christmas festivities in Sandringham, her sister Pippa and mother Carole took off to St. Barts with the rest of the family. The Middleton family was spotted soaking up the sun at gorgeous Caribbean beaches during Christmas.

According to Daily Mail, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews and Carole and her husband Michael spent their Christmas on white sand beach. The mother-daughter duo was spotted sporting bikini, showing off their well-toned physique, as they basked in the sun and stepped into the crystal-clear ocean waters. Still unclear where they were actually taking a swim, but the Middleton family seemed to be enjoying their Christmas vacation.

Pippa, 36, chose a polka dot white and black two-piece by Heidi Klein. The beachwear from the celebrity-favourite label is called 'St Margherita' two-piece and it comes with removable padding and contrast rope straps. It is priced at 195 pounds. As for Carole, 64, she went for plain black halter neck matched with monochrome dotty bottom wear.

The pictures on the website show mother and daughter holding hands as they took a plunge into the ocean water for swimming and enjoyed the tropical sun. As for the men, both kept it casual in printed beach shorts.

As the family-of-four enjoyed their Christmas vacation 4000 miles away from home, there was no sign of Pippa and James' son Arthur.

According to People, this is not the first time, James and Pippa are visiting St. Barts. The Caribbean islands are popular among celebrities and socialites. Kate's younger sister has been to the islands on multiple occasions including after the birth of their first child.

The royal's sister is an author, a socialite, a fashion icon, and an athlete who takes part in marathons and ski races. Previously, Pippa was also spotted on a run with her sister-in-law Vogue Williams.

Back in the UK, Kate and her husband Prince William joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall in annual traditional walkabout to St. Mary Magdalene church for Christmas church services. It was followed by a meet and greet with the locals gathered in large crowds to see the royals as they march from Sandringham estate to the church.