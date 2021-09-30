Katie Couric talks about her experiences meeting A-list celebrities including Prince Harry and his uncle, the Duke of York, in her upcoming memoir "Going There."

The renowned journalist criticised former colleagues at NBC and CBS, ex-boyfriends, and numerous famous names in her 500-page book that comes out in October. She remembered her interview with the then 27-year-old Duke of Sussex at a polo match in Brazil in 2012.

It happened during his "wild-oats sowing phase" and she remembered he smelled of booze and cigarettes. She said the combination seemed to "ooze from every pore" in his body.

Since there's so much talk going on about #royals right now, I thought I'd share a piece of my interview with #PrinceHarry from 2012 on the eve of the Queen's 60th Jubilee. We spoke about legacy & and what she's like as just "Granny." #TBThursday pic.twitter.com/sXVmdfajlL — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 9, 2020

Aside from her recollection of Prince Harry, Couric also talked about seeing Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein. It was when the now-deceased alleged sex trafficker hosted a party at his Upper East Side Manhattan residence in 2010.

She described Epstein's $75million townhouse as "Eyes Wide Shut with a twist - creepy chandeliers and body-part art." She saw him mingle with A-list celebrities including comedian Chelsea Handler, director Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, and Charlie Rose and George Stephanopoulos. She remembered how her ex-boyfriend Brooks Perlin noticed that the women who took their coats at the party looked very young.

"I couldn't imagine what Epstein and Andrew were up to, apart from trying to cultivate friends in the media. Which, in retrospect, they must have figured they'd need when the pedophilia charges started rolling in," Couric wrote as quoted by The Sun.

Couric interviewed the Duke of Sussex at a time when he was struggling with his mental health. He had opened up about it during his interview with Oprah Winfrey for the Apple TV+ documentary "The Me You Can't See." He admitted that he turned to drugs and alcohol to numb the pain and depression caused by the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was just 12 years old.

Prince Harry's hard-partying days during his youth is public knowledge. But he has since turned to therapy to help him cope with his mental health struggles. As for Prince Andrew, he is now locked in a legal battle with Virginia Roberts Guiffre, who accused him of rape in the first degree when she was still a minor and was allegedly used as a sex slave by the late Epstein.