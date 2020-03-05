The pregnancy rumours are true according to Katy Perry, who took the time to confirm the news herself through a live chat. She revealed that she will be giving birth, literally and figuratively, in the summer.

Pop Crave shared the video of her live online chat with fans, where she talked about her new music and her pregnancy. "It's gonna be a jam-packed summer" indeed, after the singer confirmed in the chat that she will give birth to her first baby with fiance Orlando Bloom in the summer. She did not specify any date, telling fans that she wants to keep details to herself.

"Watch it all the way to the end and there's a little reveal that's getting bigger," Perry said, alluding to the music video of her new single "Never Worn White," where she revealed a baby bump at the end.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively, to something that you guys have been waiting for, so let's just call it a double whammy," Perry, all smiles, tells fans in the video.

The "American Idol" judge revealed that she and Bloom are excited for their baby to come out in the summer. She said she is "happy" and admitted that her pregnancy has been the longest secret she kept. She also assured fans that she will tell them more about her pregnancy in "the best way" through her music.

Perry stirred pregnancy rumours when she appeared at the end of her "Never Worn White" music video cradling a baby bump. Soon after the video's release, she confirmed she is pregnant not just through the live chat with her fans, but also through a tweet.

This would be Perry's first child and the second for Bloom, who has a son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. The actor has yet to comment on the news of his baby with Perry. Fans could not be more thrilled for the couple, who according to reports, plan to hold their wedding in Japan. Perry's "Never Worn White" music clearly speaks about their upcoming wedding.