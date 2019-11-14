The Prince of Wales met pop sensation Katy Perry on Wednesday, the first day of his royal tour in India.

Prince Charles and the American pop-star were photographed at an event in Mumbai in honour of the British Asian Trust, an organisation founded by Prince Charles and a group of visionary British Asians in 2007 to support large-scale, lasting change across the region.

The Prince of Wales wore a pinstriped navy suit and a matching blue and white tie while the 35-year-old singer opted for an 1980s inspired blue floral print dress with puffy sleeves and a bone-coloured hair bow.

Clarence House shared a photo of the meeting on Instagram and captioned it: "The Prince of Wales attended a meeting of @thebritishasiantrust in Mumbai today. Musician @katyperry had heard about the work of the Trust and joined other supporters to learn more about the charity. The Trust, which HRH set up in 2007, aims to tackle widespread poverty and inequality in South Asia."

Prince Charles is on a two-day visit to India, ending today on his 71st birthday. This is his 10th official visit to the country. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, did not accompany him on his India tour, but will join him on their upcoming tour of New Zealand from November 17 to 23, reports Hello.

Before leaving for India, the 71-year-old posted a personal message to Clarence House's Instagram account paying tribute to the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I did just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the United Kingdom, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Charles wrote.

Meanwhile, Perry is in India for her maiden concert in Mumbai, the One Plus festival. She will headline the concert on Saturday, November 16 which will also feature Indian stars like Amit Trivedi and Ritviz. This will be the second concert of the "Roar" singer in India, the first being her 2012 opening set at the Indian Premier League, in Chennai.