Katy Perry is back to work nearly a month after delivering her baby Daisy Dove Bloom. The new momma returned to "American Idol" sets along with host Ryan Seacrest, and judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

People released the first look at the "Smile" hitmaker as she joined the cast and crew of the fourth season of reboot "American Idol" as a judge. In the picture, the 35-year-old songstress can be seen posing at distance from the other judges and hosts. As per the report, the long-running reality singing competition returns with new social distancing norms.

As the show goes into production, it is revealed that the judges will occupy separate tables which will be placed at least six feet distance. The physical interaction will remain low and take place only in a "specified zone."

"Additionally, rigorous safety and health protocols on set will adhere to state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production, according to a release," states the release as obtained by the aforementioned publication.

Meanwhile, testing remains the primary measure to be followed on the sets in accordance with the new safety protocols by the authorities. Cast, crew and contestants, all will be tested "regularly" to prevent the spread of the pandemic disease Covid-19.

As for the auditions, there will be slight changes in it. Unlike previous seasons, the judges will not be travelling across the country. Instead, they will only be heading to just three locations in California, and contestants from other states will fly in for an audition in front of the judges.

Katy Perry welcomed her baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom on Aug. 26 in an announcement on Instagram through UNICEF.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said in a statement.

Later, the singer star talked about returning to work in a series of tweets.

"Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job," she said in one of the tweets.

Before concluding her Twitter posts, she urged people to thank and appreciate their mothers for the job they do and said, "I love my job."