Katy Perry is back to work nearly a month after delivering her baby Daisy Dove Bloom. The new momma returned to "American Idol" sets along with host Ryan Seacrest, and judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

People released the first look at the "Smile" hitmaker as she joined the cast and crew of the fourth season of reboot "American Idol" as a judge. In the picture, the 35-year-old songstress can be seen posing at distance from the other judges and hosts. As per the report, the long-running reality singing competition returns with new social distancing norms.

As the show goes into production, it is revealed that the judges will occupy separate tables which will be placed at least six feet distance. The physical interaction will remain low and take place only in a "specified zone."

"Additionally, rigorous safety and health protocols on set will adhere to state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production, according to a release," states the release as obtained by the aforementioned publication.

Meanwhile, testing remains the primary measure to be followed on the sets in accordance with the new safety protocols by the authorities. Cast, crew and contestants, all will be tested "regularly" to prevent the spread of the pandemic disease Covid-19.

As for the auditions, there will be slight changes in it. Unlike previous seasons, the judges will not be travelling across the country. Instead, they will only be heading to just three locations in California, and contestants from other states will fly in for an audition in front of the judges.

Katy Perry welcomed her baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom on Aug. 26 in an announcement on Instagram through UNICEF.

#Repost @unicef ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ» Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloomâ€™s new bundle of joy.â € â € â€œWe are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,â€ Katy and Orlando told us.â € â € â€œBut we know weâ€™re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.â € â € â€œAs UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDBâ€™s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your â™¥ï¸ can bloom with generosity.â € â € Gratefully-â € â € Katy & Orlando.â€â € â € Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said in a statement.

Later, the singer star talked about returning to work in a series of tweets.

"Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job," she said in one of the tweets.

Before concluding her Twitter posts, she urged people to thank and appreciate their mothers for the job they do and said, "I love my job."