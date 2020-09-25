Katy Perry is opening up about her new role as a mother, a month after delivering her first baby. She took to Twitter to clear out some popular "misconceptions" about motherhood.

On Friday, the songstress took to her official social media account and stated: "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job." The message was accompanied by some smiling and baby bottle emojis.

Katy Perry posted a part 2 of her statement whereby she delves deeper into the train of her thought and reveals a mother's job is quite contrary to what the world actually thinks of it. She says that being a mother is a "full-time job."

"part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of "time off..." she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol," the songstress added.

After experiencing motherhood for nearly a month, the 35-year-old Grammy-winning artist is certainly admiring the mothers around the world. Also, she urged her followers to call their mothers and send out a message of love and appreciation. She also asked people to "advocate for paid family leave."

"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!" she said in another post.

She concluded the train of her thought with a message: "part 4. I love my job."

Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the arrival of their baby on Aug. 26 through UNICEF. The big announcement mentioned the birth of their daughter as well as her name, Daisy Dove Bloom. Alongside this, they also announced a charity page to support new mothers and provide them access to trained professionals even at the time of the pandemic.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said in the statement.

Daisy Dove Bloom is Perry and Bloom's first child together, who they welcomed four years after dating, and one year after their engagement. Meanwhile, Bloom shares a nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.