Katy Perry takes her Halloween costumes pretty seriously. The pop-star wore a "Cheeto" costume in 2014 and to top it off, she dressed up as a "mic" in 2015. However, it is a picture of her 2016th Halloween costume that has come back to haunt her.

Three years ago, Katy Perry dressed like the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, while a pal of her dressed as former US President, Bill Clinton. Perry's now-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, was a 'cartoonish' version of President Trump. The "Roar" singer who also campaigned for the former first lady in 2016 Presidential elections, took to the trouble of wearing prosthetics to make her Halloween look as convincing as possible.

The 35-year-old posted a picture of her walking around in the costume on Instagram along with the caption "BILL & HILL 4EVA" with two heart stickers. Unfortunately, Perry is now facing a lawsuit for allegedly using the picture without the owner's permission.

Backgrid, the photo agency that owns the rights to the picture, is now suing Perry for $150,000 for failing to pay the agency to license the photo. The agency claims that the "American Idol" judge had been contacted multiple times from 2017 to as recently as early this month about her "infringement", but the representatives have failed to pay the agency to license the photo, reports E! News.

In their lawsuit filed on , BackGrid states, "Defendant Perry, or someone acting on her behalf, violated federal law by willfully infringing BackGrid's copyright in the photograph by copying the photograph and distributing it on Instagram via the @katyperry account on October 29, 2016." Perry has not yet commented publicly on being sued.

The pop-star is not the first celebrity to run into trouble with paparazzi over licensing of photos. Just a few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez posted a romantic picture of her and Alex Rodriguez walking down the street, and was sued for $150,000 for copyright infringement by Splash News and Picture Agency. Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Gigi Hadid are some of the other celebs accused of copyright infringement, however, Hadid's case was dismissed.