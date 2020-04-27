Katy Perry admits that it is hard being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic because there are certain cravings she cannot have.

The "American Idol" judge talked about her pregnancy in an interview on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest." She told the show host that it has been challenging but she is "just taking it one day at a time" and quarantining with her nieces and family.

"We're all being very gentle with each other because we know it's a stressful time," Perry shared.

However, she admitted that she has been having "interesting" thoughts too, especially about the baby's birth. She has been weighing her options on the delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every week that passes, it doesn't necessarily get better. My thought is like, 'OK, well, let's review my options once again; what's going on?'" she said, but added that she is "grateful" that she is "not due for a little while." Perry admitted that "it would be nerve-racking" if she was to give birth "this week in a hospital."

As with any pregnancy, the cravings are usually tough for anyone. But it is likely tougher with the current COVID-19 pandemic. The "Never Worn White" singer told Seacrest that she has cravings for things that she cannot easily have.

"I'm having cravings that I cannot necessarily fulfill if I want to but, you know, I think there is a lot of things that I am grateful for these days," she said.

Perry is expecting her first child, a girl, with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She announced her pregnancy in the music video for "Never Worn White" and subsequently confirmed it during a live Q&A with fans on Twitter. The 35-year old said that she will give birth to the baby and release a new album this summer.

Bloom and Perry are reportedly quarantining together and staying healthy by exercising and eating well. A source said that the couple is looking forward to the birth of their daughter and hoping that by then, the COVID-19 pandemic is over.