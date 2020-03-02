Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, once best friends forever, are back to being friends following a feud that lasted for years. However, the singers are not able to bond like the old days because of their busy schedules.

In a recent interview with Stellar magazine, Katy Perry opened up about her current friendship status with Taylor Swift, who had dedicated Perry the "Bad Blood" track following a dispute over background dancers. Perry said that though there is no bad blood left between them, they "don't have a very close relationship" because they are "very busy."

"But we text a lot," the 35-year-old added.

The dynamic duo came together for Taylor Swift's music video of her 2019 track "You Need to Calm Down," five years after they had a fallout in 2014. In the video, Swift was dressed as fries looking everywhere for her friend Perry, who was wearing a burger costume. The two hugged in their costume publicly confirming that their feud is completely over.

The feud started when Swift went on a world tour after winning a Grammy for her single "I Knew You Were Trouble," and hired three dancers who had earlier worked for Perry. There were claims that the dancers were approached by Perry to join her own world tour a few months later, even though they would have to leave Swift's tour halfway.

Talking about their new dynamic, Perry said: "Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted to be an example of unity."

The "American Idol" judge continued: "Forgiveness is important. It's so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that's amazing. As difficult as it is!"

Earlier in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "Roar" singer had commented on the end of their much-publicised feud, and said: "It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too."