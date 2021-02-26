Katy Perry ditched the mask as she took baby Daisy Dove out for a stroll under the sunshine during a vacation in Hawaii.

The singer was photographed pushing her six-month-old baby in a stroller. Photos obtained by Page Six showed the adorable tot dressed up for a leisurely stroll in a green onesie and white sun hat. The baby seemed to wave at the camera at some point.

Perry, on the other hand, went for a casual tank top, leggings, and a pair of sliders. She also wore a baseball cap printed with the word "MAMA" and a face mask pulled down to her neck.

The outing comes following news that the singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are in Hawaii on vacation. They have been on the tropical islands for several days now. They were spotted enjoying a beach day together on Sunday. The 36-year-old "Firework" hitmaker rocked a vibrant purple one-piece which she accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

This is the first time that Daisy Dove has been seen in public since her birth in August 2020. The parents have kept details about her birth private although the "American Idol" judge has opened up about the struggles of motherhood.

She said she has not had enough sleep since her daughter came along. She also struggled to get back into her pre-pregnancy shape. Regardless, she could not be happier about being a mother.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said at the time of Daisy's birth.

She also opened up about how Bloom is "such a good dad." Perry said the "Carnival" star uses a non-conventional trick to put their daughter to sleep. He bangs on a little drum and Daisy falls asleep right away. She called him "a cool dad and he does a great job."

Perry shared that Daisy has changed her life and continues to change her life. She said she wants to focus on being a great mother to her daughter and called it "the best job in the world." She also praised Bloom for being a supportive and "incredible partner" who lifts her up.