Country singer Keith Urban opened up about watching his wife Nicole Kidman portray her "Big Little Lies" role of Celeste Wright. He admitted that the scenes were hard to watch.

Keith Urban appeared on Australia's "60 Minutes" whereby he talked about his wife's acting in HBO's critically acclaimed miniseries starring Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz. Kidman portrayed the role of the main cast member who was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband Peter Wright as played by Alexander Skarsgard.

In the interview, he appreciated her stellar acting that looked very real. "It's hard to tell your soul that she's an actor and she's acting," Urban said about Kidman's acting in Emmy Award-winning show as quoted by Daily Mail.

"My soul is just alerted to this fear. [I have to tell myself] 'It's okay, mate, It's okay. She's just acting. Just calm down, she's just acting,'" he added. Urban said that it was "very heavy to watch because she's so bloody good."

"Big Little Lies" is a series based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It revolves around the characters of the five actors who find themselves caught up in the murder of Peter Wright. The series received enormous popularity and eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Also, Kidman, Skarsgard, and Dern received Emmy and Golden Globe for acting.

Meanwhile, Urban and Kidman have been married for 14 years. The couple first met in Australia in the year 2005 and began dating soon after. They married in June 2006 at the Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in the grounds of St Patrick's Estate, Manly, in Sydney.

Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2017, Skarsgard talked about filming the intense scenes. The Swedish actor revealed that they always tried to "reconnect" after filming those scenes.

"It was very important to reconnect after shooting those scenes," Skarsgard told the aforementioned publication. "We made a point of checking in with each other, giving each other a hug. Nicole is an incredible partner because she is so generous and so open and it makes it easier as an actor when you have a partner like that."