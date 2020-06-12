Kelly Clarkson shocked those in her and her husband Brandon Blackstock's inner circle, following news of her divorce filing.

No one expected the "American Idol" winner to divorce her husband of nearly seven years, especially not those who have come to know them as a loving couple who do not seem to have problems in their marriage.

"It came out of nowhere," one source told E! who lamented on how the divorce could affect their children. Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together, daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

"It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues," the insider noted, and called the divorce news "quite shocking." The source revealed that those close to Clarkson and Blackstock "have been texting each other over their disbelief that the couple is splitting."

Another insider mentioned that the couple did not look like they had any issues in their marriage. Blackstock, a talent manager, "was all around all the time on almost all show days" on his wife's daytime show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"They were very loving towards one another. They drove home from set together every night," the source said.

The 38-year-old singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, and cited "irreconcilable differences." She placed "TBD" on the separation date and asserted that a 2013 prenuptial agreement should be honoured. Clarkson and Blackstock married on Oct. 20, 2013.

Clarkson has yet to publicly address the divorce. But her filing comes after she gave fans a tour of her Montana ranch, where she has been quarantining with her family, including her stepchildren, Seth, 13 and Savannah, 18.

"It's a really beautiful ranch, and it's a nice getaway for our family. It's something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home," Clarkson said in a video posted on March 31.

In April, Blackstock greeted his wife on her birthday with an adorable video. Clarkson shared the clip with her fans.

Clarkson and Blackstock had known each other for years before they tied the knot. The singer once said that he is "the one" in a 2013 interview. News of their divorce came after they put their $10 million Los Angeles home on the market.