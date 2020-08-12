Kelly Clarkson and Tia Mowry discuss on Tuesday during a virtual interview how they deal with the mental health struggles that come with raising kids while on quarantine.

The "American Idol" judge thinks that because of the isolation "everyone on the planet is playing some kind of mental game at this point." She talked about how her daily routine has changed since hosting "The Kelly Clarkson Show" at home with her kids. She talked about how her kids have reacted to news of the pandemic and coped with quarantine.

"Your world has completely changed from your daily routine, and your kids — if you have kids in your house — that's a whole other thing. Those poor little dudes are just running around like, 'What is happening?' My little 6-year-old is like, 'Is sickness still happening?'" she said.

Mowry, who is a mum to a nine-year-old son and two-year-old daughter, admitted that she struggled with her emotions when quarantine started. She said she hid them from her kids because she did not want them to see her "kind of all over the place."

The "Sister, Sister" alum said that in her case, "all over the place" means she went between moments of "Yeah! I got this," to "No, I don't got this."

"I was just focusing on everybody else and not myself. You know what I mean? And moms tend to do that a lot," Mowry told Clarkson.

The 42-year old then revealed how she coped with the mental health struggles that came with quarantine. She credited meditation and self-reflection for giving her a healthy mindset.

"I just started crying. Like everything just started to let go and release, and it was very healthy for me," Mowry said and shared some advice on mental health.

"Number one is know that you are worth it. Know that you are worth taking that time out to give yourself some sort of self-care. That's exactly what I did, and ... it's helping me during this whole crazy situation that we're in right now," she said.

Clarkson agreed with Mowry and said that mothers tend to put themselves last when it comes to receiving any kind of care. She pointed out that mothers become so worried about everybody else's mental health that they forget to check in with themselves. She considers it "destructive" not just for the mum but for her family too.