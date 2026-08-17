Kelly Loeffler, Donald Trump's Small Business Administration chief, has become the unlikely star of a viral TikTok after an awkward walk-and-talk video left viewers questioning what they had just watched.

The video, posted by the official US Small Business Administration TikTok account, shows Loeffler walking through the agency's corridors while answering a series of quick questions. Rather than focusing on her responses, however, viewers became fixated on her unusually stiff walk, the seemingly empty binder she was carrying and the numerous framed photographs of herself lining the hallway.

The clip quickly prompted a wave of jokes, with social media users comparing Loeffler's movements to an alien attempting to pass as human. One particularly popular reaction described it as looking like her 'first day on Earth,' while others joked that she appeared to be experiencing her 'first day in a human body.'

Kelly Loeffler's Strange Walk Goes Viral

The SBA video was apparently intended to introduce viewers to Loeffler and give them a glimpse into her role as administrator. Instead, almost immediately, viewers began commenting on the way she walked towards the camera.

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Loeffler can be seen strolling down the corridor in heels while holding what appears to be a largely empty binder. She passes several framed photographs featuring herself alongside politicians and other prominent figures as someone behind the camera asks her questions.

The format was seemingly designed to make the Q&A feel casual and spontaneous, but the execution had precisely the opposite effect.

Some viewers questioned whether the clip had been generated or altered using artificial intelligence, while others simply wondered why the video had not been filmed again. Social media users described her walk as 'alien-like,' while noting that the unusual presentation may simply have been the result of an awkwardly executed 'walk-and-talk' format.

And then there was the binder. The apparently empty folder became another unexpected focal point, with viewers joking that it added to the surreal feeling of the entire video.

'Are You in the Cabinet?'

Amid the online chaos, Loeffler did actually answer several questions about her position in the Trump administration.

One of the first questions put to her was whether she was a member of the Cabinet.

'Well, actually, I am,' Loeffler replied.

She explained that she had spoken with Trump before being selected to lead the SBA and later received a text from the president telling her she would be joining the Cabinet. Loeffler described the appointment as a significant development and said Trump understood the importance of small businesses to the US economy.

She was also asked about her favourite part of the job.

Her answer was less bizarre than the viral presentation itself. Loeffler said she particularly enjoyed visiting small businesses and seeing the impact of the SBA's work first-hand, including trips to manufacturing facilities and family-owned restaurants.

At the end of the Q&A, she was asked another seemingly random question: how tall she was.

'With or without heels?' Loeffler asked. She eventually answered that she is 5ft 11½ in without heels.

Who Is Kelly Loeffler?

Loeffler is a former Republican senator from Georgia who now serves as administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Trump announced his intention to nominate her for the position in December 2024, and the Senate confirmed her nomination in February 2025. She was sworn in as SBA administrator shortly afterwards. Her latest viral moment, however, has had little to do with government policy.

Instead, a relatively straightforward promotional Q&A has become internet entertainment, with viewers dissecting everything from Loeffler's walk to the office décor and the suspiciously empty binder.

There is, of course, no evidence that Loeffler is an alien or that the video was actually created using artificial intelligence. But that has not stopped the jokes.