Most members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet are set to launch official TikTok accounts on Tuesday, after a new US Department of Justice policy determination quietly cleared federal employees to use the app and effectively lifted the 2022 federal ban on the platform for government devices.

The updated legal guidance, which concludes that federal staff can now safely use TikTok on state‑issued devices, neutralises statutory restrictions that had barred the video application from government hardware and marks an immediate shift in the official stance towards the network.

The directive clears the way for department heads to move quickly in establishing a presence on the platform.

The move represents a reversal from the position during Trump's first presidential term, when federal officials repeatedly raised national security concerns over the app's ownership by Chinese firm ByteDance.

Lawyers at the Department of Justice now maintain that the 2022 No TikTok on Government Devices Act is no longer applicable, citing the platform's transition to an approved US‑controlled venture earlier this year.

The Trump Administration Cabinet JUST HIT TIKTOK. 🔥



Don’t miss a second of the hype. See you there 👀 pic.twitter.com/1orRTcsCoZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 21, 2026

Why the White House Is Embracing the TikTok Ban Reversal

By establishing their own verified channels on the app, Cabinet members are signalling that TikTok is now treated as an acceptable medium for official government messaging.

White House strategists increasingly see the short‑video platform as a way to reach younger American voters who rarely rely on traditional news outlets for political information.

The political rollout follows internal legal reviews within government agencies on how executive departments communicate directly with the public.

Digital strategists have questioned whether administrative policy briefings can hold user attention alongside viral entertainment. Federal staff had previously operated under strict limits on social media downloads on official hardware, but the updated legal clearance removes those compliance restrictions for department leaders.

The decision reflects a shift in how Washington approaches digital outreach in a modern campaign environment. Rather than treating the platform solely as a regulatory risk, officials now view direct engagement as part of wider public communication across the federal workforce.

How Donald Trump Proved TikTok Viral Power Before the Federal Ban Lift

Trump has operated an active profile on the app since 2024, using short video clips to highlight public appearances and campaign events.

One widely viewed upload, featuring footage from his attendance at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event, drew hundreds of millions of views, underscoring the scale of the platform's reach to political advisers.

If you haven’t heard… ED is now on TIKTOK 👇🏻https://t.co/hmOoljKOdY pic.twitter.com/ff5dgS02gD — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) July 21, 2026

How Government Agencies Prepared for the Cabinet TikTok Launch

The coordinated launch across executive departments marks a change in how the video network is used inside American government.

Where federal authorities previously classified the software as a potential risk to national infrastructure, Cabinet secretaries are now being encouraged to include short video updates in their communication plans.

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Agency communications officers spent recent days securing profile names and preparing initial posting schedules ahead of Tuesday's rollout.

Early content is expected to focus on policy announcements and behind‑the‑scenes footage from executive proceedings, changing how presidential departments present themselves to online audiences.

The shift in policy shows how quickly official positions can change once corporate ownership structures meet key legal criteria.

With statutory barriers set aside by Justice Department lawyers, Cabinet secretaries are now entering the same digital space that earlier federal policy had sought to restrict.