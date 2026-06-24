For weeks now, actor James Franco has been flooding TikTok with jittery, late-night videos from what he says is his garage in the US, telling followers that a glowing‑eyed creature is stalking him there and even insisting in one caption, 'It's an ALIEN!!!.'

The string of clips, posted in May and June on his account @jamesfranco2319, has turned into a full‑blown social media guessing game, with fans trying to work out whether Franco is scared, trolling, or quietly launching something.

For context, Franco only recently edged back into the public eye and onto social media after several years largely out of view. So when he started documenting what he described as a terrifying encounter at his home, viewers were already primed to look for subtext.

As the videos piled up, what began as a weird celebrity story has morphed into a kind of communal investigation, complete with fan‑made theories about aliens, marketing stunts and even coded messages hidden in his clothes.

James Franco Alien Clips Turn Garage Encounter Into Internet Mystery

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The initial TikTok that set everything off was oddly intimate in tone. Filming himself, Franco explained that he had gone out to the garage one night to work on paintings when he heard something move before he even turned on the light.

'Where I paint. I was going out there, it was night. I was going to do night painting and I go inside and before I even turned the light on, I heard something, I thought it was an animal or something like that. And it wasn't, it wasn't a raccoon.... I saw eyes, I saw glowing eyes and hand.'

From there, the story escalated. Franco told followers he would gather proof of whatever he had seen, promising more evidence but never quite producing the smoking‑gun footage viewers are clearly waiting for. Each new clip has tended to raise more questions than it answers, and that ambiguity is doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

In one video caption, Franco flatly labels the presence in his garage as non‑human, writing: 'It's an ALIEN!!!.' In others, he hints that 'serious sh-t' is happening and suggests people are not prepared for what he is about to reveal.

That hasn't stopped thousands of people from poring over his uploads frame by frame. Several users on X and TikTok have started threading together every detail, constructing timelines, zooming in on shadows and replaying audio for supposed whispers or background noises. Users are treating the whole thing like a puzzle, and Franco, whether intentionally or not, is feeding that instinct by staying just vague enough.

Fans Link James Franco Alien Theories To '2319' And A Ripped T‑Shirt

One of the earliest fan theories focused on Franco's TikTok handle, @jamesfranco2319. A user on X pointed out that '2319' echoes a running gag in Pixar's Monsters, Inc. where 'Code 2319' is shouted when a monster is contaminated by a human object.

In the animated film, that number signals a kind of cross‑species emergency. For viewers already primed by Franco's alien talk, the coincidence felt too playful to ignore.

Fans speculated that the handle was a deliberate nod to an encounter between species, and in turn, proof that the whole thing might be a constructed narrative rather than a genuine panic.

Then came the T‑shirt. Across several videos, Franco appears in the same ripped shirt, the name 'BRUCE ROBINSON' scrawled in thick black marker on the front, flanked by two strips of yellow tape. It is a rough design, the sort of thing you'd either throw away or very deliberately wear on camera.

Naturally, viewers assumed the latter. Some are convinced Bruce Robinson must be a real person tied into the supposed sighting, someone viewers will be introduced to later when the 'twist' is revealed. Others have gone further, trawling for anagrams and hidden meanings in the letters, or proposing that the shirt is an Easter egg for a future film or series.

At the time of writing, Franco has not explained the T‑shirt at all. With no official answer, it has become another empty space for fans to fill with their own stories. That is the strange power of this stuff online: silence reads like intention.

Not Everyone Is Amused By The James Franco Alien Act

Alongside the jokes and detective work, there is a noticeable anxious undercurrent in comments. While some users clearly see the saga as performance art, others are wondering out loud if Franco is in trouble.

'James, I'm tired, do you need help or what,' one commenter asked under a recent video, as another wrote, 'James Franco in his Britney era,' invoking Britney Spears and her long‑scrutinised social media posts. The implication is obvious, and not especially kind.

A slice of the audience is also pushing back against the alien hype, arguing that the language Franco uses, with its mix of surveillance paranoia and talk of a non‑human presence, borrows from decades of UFO folklore. In other words, they think he is leaning on familiar conspiracy tropes to drum up attention.

Director And Franco Both Deny A Secret Marketing Plot

As the James Franco alien theories spread, attention shifted to the one place conspiracy‑minded viewers always land eventually: promotion. At the time he began posting about the creature, Franco followed only two TikTok accounts, the official page for his upcoming film Love Meets in the Sunshine and the account of its director, Christian Guiton.

That small detail was enough to convince some fans that the videos were an elaborate viral campaign. Guiton stepped in to shut that down. In a TikTok of his own, the director said flatly that the film was not connected to aliens or conspiracies at all.

'It's not a science fiction movie,' Guiton said, adding, 'It's not a conspiracy movie. If I was promoting Sunshine, this is not how we would do it.'

His denial has done little to settle the more committed theorists, several of whom insist online that the clips look like 'pieces of a planned puzzle.' Once people decide they are playing a game, they tend not to accept being told the game does not exist.

Franco has also tried to distance himself from the idea that he is running a stunt. In one video he physically holds up a handwritten note bearing his TikTok handle, saying he wants to prove he is not an AI deepfake. He insists he is not pushing any project and says he just wants people to understand, as he put it, that 'some serious sh-t is going on, okay?'

Whether that is true in any literal sense is impossible to know from the outside. What is clear is that a handful of shaky, dimly lit videos from a garage have once again put James Franco at the centre of an online spectacle, with millions of strangers convinced there is a bigger story hidden somewhere in the dark at the edge of the frame.