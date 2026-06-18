Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has challenged the US government to move beyond hearings, testimony and document releases if it possesses evidence of extraterrestrial life, arguing that the public is unlikely to panic after decades of exposure to alien stories in popular culture.

Speaking on The Fox News Rundown on Monday, Tyson said science-fiction films, television programmes and books have already familiarised generations of people with the idea of life beyond Earth. The Hayden Planetarium director suggested that if authorities truly possess evidence of extraterrestrial visitors, most people are ready to see it.

His comments come amid renewed interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) following the latest release of government records under the Trump administration's ongoing disclosure programme. However, Tyson suggested that years of hearings, witness accounts and declassified documents had done little to settle the debate.

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Why Tyson Thinks Nobody Would Panic

Tyson argued that popular culture has effectively acted as a decades-long introduction to the idea of extraterrestrial life.

From blockbuster films and television series to bestselling novels and documentaries, generations have been exposed to fictional first-contact scenarios, making the prospect of an official disclosure feel far less shocking than it might once have seemed.

Against that backdrop, he suggested that presenting definitive evidence of extraterrestrial life would be less of a societal shock and more of a long-awaited answer to a question that has occupied the public imagination for decades.

Tyson has previously argued that concerns about mass panic are outdated. Since the middle of the 20th century, alien invasions, first-contact stories and extraterrestrial civilisations have become recurring themes in entertainment.

Why He Wants More Than Documents

The astrophysicist's remarks come as US authorities continue releasing records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena. The latest disclosures include documents, images, videos and historical recordings gathered from agencies including the CIA, FBI, NASA and the Department of Defense. While some files describe reports of unexplained aerial sightings, none have provided definitive evidence of extraterrestrial life.

Tyson's comments also reflect a position he has maintained throughout years of public debate over UFOs and extraterrestrial life. While he has frequently said that the vast scale of the universe makes the existence of life elsewhere plausible, he has consistently argued that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

In previous interviews, he has questioned why alleged proof of alien visitors has never produced clear, publicly available physical evidence despite decades of claims and sightings. For Tyson, the issue is not whether people can handle the truth, but whether governments possess evidence stronger than the material released so far.

If I were ever abducted by Aliens, the first thing I’d ask is whether they came from a planet where people also deny science. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 12, 2026

The Part Tyson Finds Hardest to Believe

While calling for greater transparency, Tyson said the aspect of any potential alien revelation he would find most surprising is not the existence of extraterrestrial life itself, but its appearance.

He noted that even on Earth, where all life shares a common evolutionary history, the overwhelming majority of species do not resemble humans.

Tyson argued that an organism evolving independently on another world would likely follow a completely different biological path. If extraterrestrial life were ever confirmed, he suggested, the truly surprising discovery would be finding something that looked remarkably like us.