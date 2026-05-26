Claims that the CIA has secretly accessed consumer DNA databases have resurfaced online following allegations that millions of genetic testing users may have been swept into undisclosed intelligence activity linked to so-called extraterrestrial ancestry research.

The allegations were made on a podcast by writer Jason Reza Jorjani, who cited second-hand accounts involving former military personnel and intelligence-linked figures. No evidence has been provided to substantiate the claims.

CIA DNA Database Access Allegations

The allegations suggest that US intelligence services, including the CIA, may have gained covert access to DNA data held by commercial genetic testing companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry. According to the claims cited by DailyMail, this access could involve screening genetic profiles for unusual markers across millions of users.

There is currently no official confirmation that the CIA, or any other US government agency, has access to consumer DNA databases for such purposes. Both 23andMe and Ancestry operate large-scale genetic testing platforms used by millions of customers worldwide, primarily for genealogy and health insights.

23andMe has previously stated it prioritises user privacy and data protection, while Ancestry describes its database as the world's largest consumer DNA network, with tens of millions of profiles.

Podcast Claims by Jason Reza Jorjani

The allegations were presented during an appearance by Jason Reza Jorjani on the American Alchemy podcast. Jorjani, a philosophy PhD and author, claimed he had spoken with a retired US Army sergeant who allegedly worked in a remote viewing programme, a Cold War-era initiative previously linked to psychic research conducted by US intelligence agencies.

Jorjani said the source described a system in which intelligence agencies could allegedly search DNA databases for specific genetic patterns. He further suggested this was connected to theories involving individuals with ancestry linked to a supposed non-human lineage referred to as 'Nordics,' described in UFO folklore as humanoid beings with Scandinavian features.

Remote Viewing Claims and Lyn Buchanan References

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The narrative also references Lyn Buchanan, a former US Army remote viewer who has previously spoken publicly about his involvement in US government psychic research programmes. Remote viewing experiments were officially part of US military intelligence research in the late 20th century, but were later discontinued.

Buchanan has, in past interviews, discussed unconventional intelligence methods, although no verified link exists between his statements and any modern DNA surveillance programme. Claims that he confirmed government screening of consumer DNA databases remain unverified.

Alleged CIA Links to Kit Green

The discussion further includes references to former CIA scientist Kit Green, who worked on behavioural and medical research projects during his tenure with the agency. Green has been mentioned in various UFO-related discussions, although there is no publicly available evidence linking him to any programme involving access to commercial genetic testing platforms.

It is also noted that Green left the CIA decades before companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry were founded, raising chronological inconsistencies in the allegations.

No Evidence Supporting Claims

There is no scientific or verified governmental evidence supporting claims that human DNA databases are being used to identify extraterrestrial ancestry or hybridisation. The Pentagon has repeatedly stated that it has found no confirmed proof of alien life in relation to UFO investigations.

The CIA has not issued any public statement supporting or addressing the specific allegations raised in the podcast. Genetic testing companies similarly maintain that user data is handled under strict privacy policies and legal frameworks governing biometric information.