Neil deGrasse Tyson used a Monday appearance on 'The Fox News Rundown' in the US to throw down a blunt challenge after the Trump administration's latest UAP disclosure, saying officials should simply 'show the alien' if they want the public to accept anything extraordinary has been found. The astrophysicist's remark followed Friday's release of a third tranche of previously classified files, uploaded to the Department of War's website, which included unresolved cases but no confirmed proof of extraterrestrial life.

The latest dump arrived after two earlier disclosures and a steady build-up of official promises about transparency on unidentified anomalous phenomena. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. The administration is asking the public to look again at the evidence, while one of America's best-known science communicators is asking a very basic question back. Where is the thing that settles it?

Neil deGrasse Tyson Says 'Show the Alien'

Tyson's line was sharp because it cut through the fog. 'Is it too much to ask at this point for them to just show the alien? That's all, I don't think I'm asking too much here,' he said during the interview. It was not a declaration that aliens exist. It was a demand for a standard of proof.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson on Trump Ordering Release of UFO files: ‘Just bring out the alien!’ pic.twitter.com/I7ALnj7fSc — Skywatch Signal (@UAPWatchers) February 23, 2026

He pushed the point further by arguing that the public has spent decades absorbing alien films, alien myths and all the surrounding cultural stuff, so the idea that people would collapse into panic now simply does not convince him. If anything, Tyson suggested, a genuine reveal might feel oddly anticlimactic because the anticipation has been so heavily rehearsed already.

There was another, more interesting note in what he said. Tyson explained he would be genuinely surprised only if an alien turned out to be humanoid, arguing that the sheer range of biological variation on Earth makes that the least plausible version of the story. He also discussed his new book, 'Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter,' which examines how popular culture may have warped public expectations about what extraterrestrial life would look like.

Why the New UAP Files Leave the Alien Question Open

The newly released records, as described in the source material, contain the kind of details that keep this story alive without actually resolving it. One 2025 FBI report describes a citizen in the north-eastern United States filming a bright object over their backyard, said to resemble a brilliant red sphere roughly the size of a basketball. Another newly released video allegedly shows a 'plasma-like sphere' hovering above a pond at an undisclosed US location, shifting shape and brightness as it moved.

Read more US Government 'Knows Multiple Alien Species' Yet Critics Still Demand Proof Beyond Blurry UFO Footage US Government 'Knows Multiple Alien Species' Yet Critics Still Demand Proof Beyond Blurry UFO Footage

It is also not the same thing as confirmation. Grainy sightings, shape-shifting lights and witness descriptions can be fascinating, even a bit wild, without proving an extraterrestrial origin. Tyson's complaint lands because it exposes the gap between the administration's language of transparency and the actual material placed in front of the public.

Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War, framed the release as part of a broader push for openness, saying the administration wanted Americans to see for themselves what had long been hidden behind classification. According to theDaily Mail, officials also said many of the images and videos were submitted by ordinary Americans and that some footage was captured on iPhones. That may help explain why interest has spiked, but it also underscores the basic weakness of the evidence. More eyeballs do not automatically mean better proof.

The Pentagon said there had been 'unprecedented levels of interest' in the files, with the Department of War website drawing more than 1.7 billion hits worldwide since launching on 8 May. Those numbers tell you the subject still has enormous pull. They do not tell you whether any object in the archive is alien. Readers know the difference, even if governments occasionally seem to hope they do not.

And that is why Tyson's throwaway-sounding demand carried more weight than the surrounding hype. The administration has released another pile of unresolved cases. The public has been handed more spheres, more motion, more mystery. Tyson, in effect, asked for the one thing missing from all of it. Not another file. Not another tease. The alien.