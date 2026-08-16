Former female staffers in Donald Trump's administration have alleged that pressure to excel professionally, maintain a polished appearance and remain constantly available contributed to burnout among women working in his White House. Their accounts emerged days after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced she would leave her role at the end of August following the birth of her second child.

Leavitt, 28, said she had decided to step down because she could not give both her young family and one of Washington's most demanding communications jobs the attention they required. She returned from maternity leave on 16 July after giving birth to her daughter in May.

'Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least,' Leavitt wrote in her departure statement.

'The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary, and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.'

Trump publicly supported the decision, saying Leavitt would continue working with him as a top outside adviser and remain involved in Republican efforts ahead of the November midterm elections. However, reports citing anonymous sources have suggested that the demands of the job may also have contributed to her departure.

One report claimed Trump repeatedly contacted Leavitt during her maternity leave about when she would return to work. That account has not been independently confirmed.

Former Staffers Describe 'MAGA Perfect' Expectations

Former female Trump administration staffers have now described what they claim was a demanding workplace culture in which professional performance was only one part of what was expected of women.

According to the accounts, female aides faced pressure to maintain a highly polished appearance, arrange regular hair and make-up appointments, dress appropriately for cameras and remain available at virtually any hour. One former female staffer described the combination as exhausting.

'It gets to be utterly draining. You have to be exceptional at your job, which is a given. But if you're a woman, you have to look a certain way, dress a certain way and be available 24/7 because this is a president who barely sleeps.' She added, 'Add to that the pressure of a family at home and it's no wonder so many of us flame out.'

The accounts portray a workplace where the demands of political communications and administration were compounded by expectations surrounding appearance and constant availability.

Those descriptions remain allegations from former staffers rather than independently established White House policies. There is no evidence that female employees were subject to a formal dress or beauty requirement beyond ordinary professional standards.

Reports have also alleged that some female staffers believed their salaries were low relative to the demands of their positions. Without specific salary records tied to those claims, however, comparisons about compensation should be treated cautiously.

Karoline Leavitt Exit Renews Questions Over Women in Trump's Administration

Leavitt's departure has attracted additional attention because several other prominent women have left senior positions in Trump's second administration.

Reports have pointed to departures involving Kristi Noem, Tricia McLaughlin, Pam Bondi, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Tulsi Gabbard, Abigail Jackson and Sonny Joy Nelson.

The circumstances surrounding those departures differed considerably, however, and there is no evidence that all left because of the workplace pressures described by the former staffers. Treating the departures collectively as proof of a single pattern would therefore go beyond the available evidence.

Leavitt's own circumstances are also unusual. She became the youngest White House press secretary in US history and the first to serve while pregnant. She gave birth to her second child in May before returning to work in July.

Her departure has nevertheless contributed to a broader political discussion about expectations placed on women within Trump's movement.

Read more Karoline Leavitt Is Leaving the White House a Millionaire at 28: Her Net Worth, Salary, and Career Karoline Leavitt Is Leaving the White House a Millionaire at 28: Her Net Worth, Salary, and Career

Some commentators have characterised recent tensions involving prominent Republican women as evidence of a growing divide within the party. Others have rejected that interpretation, pointing to the continued prominence of women throughout Trump's political operation.

Critics have also connected the debate to Trump's longstanding record of controversial remarks about women. Those include the infamous Access Hollywood recording released during the 2016 presidential campaign, in which Trump made vulgar comments about women.

But the allegations raised by former staffers concern something more specific. The everyday expectations they say accompanied working for the administration. Their accounts describe pressure to perform at a high professional level while remaining constantly available and maintaining the carefully presented image expected of officials appearing publicly on behalf of the president.

Whether that amounted to a distinctive culture imposed particularly on women remains disputed. Leavitt herself has not publicly accused Trump or the White House of mistreating her and has instead described her departure as a personal decision centred on her children.

Trump, meanwhile, has publicly praised Leavitt and said she will continue advising him after leaving the White House. That distinction is important. The former staffers' allegations provide context for questions about burnout inside the administration, but they should not be presented as Leavitt's own explanation for leaving unless she says so herself.