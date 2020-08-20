Kelly Preston's death certificate revealed she died on the morning of July 12 in the Florida home she shared with husband John Travolta and their two children.

The certificate obtained by US Weekly showed she died at the family home in Clearwater, Florida, at 11:46 a.m. Her body was then transferred to a nearby funeral home and then cremated at the Brooksville Crematory in Florida.

Preston died at 57 years old from a two-year secret battle with breast cancer. Her husband made the sad announcement in an Instagram post shared a day after her death. Travolta said that she "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." He sent his gratitude to the doctors and nurses who took care of his wife and her friends and loved ones who stood by her side through her battle.

Following Preston's death, the "Face Off" actor said that he will be taking the time to focus on their children. They share daughter Ella, 20 and son Benjamin, 9.

"So forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT," Travolta wrote alongside a photo of Preston.

Ella also wrote a tribute to her mum, whom she remembers as a "courageous, strong, beautiful and loving" woman. She talked about Preston's "glow and light" that makes everyone around her happy.

A representative for the family said that Preston chose to keep her cancer battle private as she went through "medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends."

"She was a bright, beautiful, and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time," the rep told People.

Preston died two months before she and Travolta would have reached their 29th wedding anniversary in September. They celebrated last year over dinner and they shared messages of love for each other on social media.