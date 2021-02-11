Kevin Federline shared his thoughts about Britney Spears' conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, in a statement released on Tuesday.

The singer's ex-husband, and father to her two sons, shared that he has "no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove Jamie as conservator." He confirmed that he "has stayed out of the conservatorship issues."

"He thinks Jodi Montgomery has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship," Federline, via his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, told E! News.

Montgomery was Britney's temporary personal conservator. She took over the role in September 2019 upon the request of Jaimie who at that time had "personal health reasons" to focus on. The "Toxic" singer later refused to bring her dad back as she was reportedly afraid of him.

In August 2020, her lawyers requested to have Montgomery remain as conservator and put the singer's estate under Bessemer Trust Company instead of under her dad's name. However, a judge instead added Jaimie as co-conservator of her estate along with the Bessemer Trust Company.

As for their two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, Kaplan pointed out that they "are doing great and Kevin is enjoying watching them grow up and evolve." He reportedly has no idea if the boys "are aware" of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which arrived on Hulu and FX last Friday.

Britney and Federline have been co-parenting their kids after they agreed in 2019 to a 70-30 instead of 50-50 custody. She would get 30 percent and he, 70 percent of the time with the boys.

"Kevin enjoys the full extent of the custody that he has. Both parties are working well in exchanging custody," Kaplan shared.

The lawyer also revealed that Jaimie has not violated the restraining order Federline filed against him in 2019. The rapper made the request following a physical altercation between the pop star's dad and Sean on August 24. There were no visible bruises or injuries but Jayden was said to have witnessed the incident. The court ordered Jaimie not to see his grandsons for three years, which means they have not seen each other in over a year.